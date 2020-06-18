CODARIUM
CODARIUM
How to build products with code
API as a product. How to sell your work when all you know is a back-end
Guide on how to release and sell your code without managing a website, servers, users, and payments. With 0$ up-front cost.
API as a product. How to sell your work when all you know is a back-end
Guide on how to release and sell your code without managing a website, servers, users, and payments. With 0$ up-front cost.
Apr 20
3
"Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity"
Hanlon's razor, and how I use it as a developer
Artem Bugara
14 hr
Returning the "killed" RSS of Reuters from the dead
Reuters silently "killed" its RSS feed 2 days ago. It seems like they did it on purpose. But, I think I know a way to replace it by a custom Google New…
Artem Bugara
Jun 21
The best SQL vs NoSQL mindset I've ever heard
"Why would I want to use the technology that's optimizing the least expensive resource in the data center?"
Artem Bugara
Jun 21
Write clear READMEs to increase your chances to find your first coding job
Why a developer should always invest her time to write a clear README for their public repositories
Artem Bugara
Jun 16
How open-sourcing helped us acquire our first 350 beta testers
From 0 to 350 sign-ups within 5 weeks
Artem Bugara
May 8
How we launched a data product in 60 days with AWS
Team of two planned and shipped a beta for 200 users in less than 2 months without quitting their full-time jobs.
Artem Bugara
Apr 10
Build Your First News Data Pipeline With Python & Newscatcher
Newscatcher python package allows you to automatically collect the latest news data from over 3,000 major online news websites.
Artem Bugara
Mar 24
