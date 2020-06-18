CODARIUM
Hanlon's razor, and how I use it as a developer
Artem Bugara
14 hr
Reuters silently "killed" its RSS feed 2 days ago. It seems like they did it on purpose. But, I think I know a way to replace it by a custom Google New…
Artem Bugara
Jun 21 5
"Why would I want to use the technology that's optimizing the least expensive resource in the data center?"
Artem Bugara
Jun 21 1
Why a developer should always invest her time to write a clear README for their public repositories
Artem Bugara
Jun 16
From 0 to 350 sign-ups within 5 weeks
Artem Bugara
May 8
Team of two planned and shipped a beta for 200 users in less than 2 months without quitting their full-time jobs.
Artem Bugara
Apr 10
Newscatcher python package allows you to automatically collect the latest news data from over 3,000 major online news websites.
Artem Bugara
Mar 24
