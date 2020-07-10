Optimizing Elasticsearch performance. Avoiding multi-match queries

TL;DR Try to avoid querying multiple text fields at once. Instead, use copy_to parameter to copy the values of multiple fields into one. Then, perform a search only in this field.

Elasticsearch 7.x version used

“Elasticsearch is elastic”. In many ways. Do not specify anything, and it will still index all your data. And, that will not be bad at all. However, to get the most value out of Elasticsearch (and decrease your bill) you will have to do some configurations.

Elasticsearch multi-match and why you should avoid using it

Full-text searches are expensive per se. Searching through multiple fields at once is even more expensive. Expensive in terms of computing power, not storage.

Queries that have to hit multiple fields are slow.

Optimization described in this post will optimize search speed, however, it will take (slightly) more disk space.

Good news! The storage cost is low. But, computing power is still expensive.

Real-world example

At NewsCatcherAPI, we collect up to 300,000 news articles of different languages from all over the web, then store them in our Elasticsearch cluster.

When users make a call to our search endpoint we match their input from the q parameter to both, title and text of the news articles in our Elastisearch cluster (by default).

We do not use a multi-match query for that. Instead, we use copy_to parameter to index both values in one field (that is then searched).

Assume that each document passed to you index has only 2 data points: title and body_text

Doing it with the multi-match search:

-- define index structue PUT news_index { "mappings": { "properties": { "title": { "type": "text" }, "body_text": { "type": "text" } } } } -- make a search call GET news_index/_search { "query": { "multi_match" : { "query": "Elon Musk Grimes", "fields": [ "title", "body_text" ] } } }

That will be 2 operations. Slow.

If we want to optimize for the search speed:

-- define index structue with copy_to PUT news_index { "mappings": { "properties": { "title": { "type": "text", "copy_to": "title_body_text" }, "body_text": { "type": "text", "copy_to": "title_body_text" }, "title_body_text": { "type": "text" } } } } -- make a search call GET news_index/_search { "query": { "match" : { "title_body_text" : { "query" : "Elon Musk Grimes" } } } }

That will be just 1 operation. Fast.

Important to understand: copy_to will not create a new field in your source document.

In case you wonder how you could create a new field in your source document based on some pre-defined condition. Ingest node is your answer.

Know your use case in advance

Which is a golden rule for working with NoSQL databases. Elasticsearch is not an exception.

Know all the access patterns to your data in advance (if possible). That will help you optimize your cluster/index design.

Conclusion

“It is not a big deal” you might say. I may agree. There are many such small details that all together will play a significant role when your cluster is under heavy load and does not crush.

