"Scrape" ALL latest news on any company/person within 3 lines of Python code

You get data from Google — the best search engine

pygooglenews hits RSS feed URL (not the UI URL). So, you not get blocked by scraping Google

Google’s RSS can have up to 100 articles. But, Google allows you to specify that you want to see only the articles from the past hour.

Make such a request a few times an hour, and you will not miss a single news article that mentions your company/person of interest.

(Unless there were significantly more than 100 articles indexed by Google about it within the past hour)