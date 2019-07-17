Scrape and Summarize News Articles in 5 Lines of Python Code

Good programers write the code, great search github first.

Photo by Thomas Charters on Unsplash

Want to stand out from the crowd of data scientists who just do machine learning and visualization? Then, you can begin one step earlier by collecting your own dataset instead of using outdated CSV files from Kaggle.

In this post I will show you how to collect lots of news data from many sources in a unified way. Therefore, instead of spending months on writing a script for each news website, you will use newspaper3k to automatically extract structured information.

Install the package:

$ pip install newspaper3k

Now, let’s ask newspaper3k to scrape the article, extract information and summarize it for us.

>>> from newspaper import Article

>>> article = Article('https://www.npr.org/2019/07/10/740387601/university-of-texas-austin-promises-free-tuition-for-low-income-students-in-2020')

>>> article.download()

>>> article.parse()

>>> article.nlp()

That’s all folks. 5 lines of code including package importing.

If you proceeded all previous steps and did not get an error, you should have access to the following information:

>>> article.authors

['Vanessa Romo', 'Claire Mcinerny']

>>> article.publish_date

datetime.datetime(2019, 7, 10, 0, 0)

>>> article.keywords

['free', 'program', '2020', 'muñoz', 'offering', 'loans', 'university', 'texas', 'texasaustin', 'promises', 'families', 'lowincome', 'students', 'endowment', 'tuition']

Concerning the text itself, you have an option to access full text:

>>> print(article.text)

University of Texas-Austin Promises Free Tuition For Low-Income Students In 2020

toggle caption Jon Herskovitz/Reuters

Four year colleges and universities have difficulty recruiting...

In addition to that you get the built-in summary:

>>> print(article.summary)

University of Texas-Austin Promises Free Tuition For Low-Income Students In 2020toggle caption Jon Herskovitz/ReutersFour year colleges and universities have difficulty recruiting talented students from the lower end of the economic spectrum who can't afford to attend such institutions without taking on massive debt.

To remedy that — at least in part — the University of Texas-Austin announced it is offering full tuition scholarships to in-state undergraduates whose families make $65,000 or less per year.

The endowment — which includes money from oil and gas royalties earned on state-owned land in West Texas — more than doubles an existing program offering free tuition to students whose families make less than $30,000.

It also expands financial assistance to middle class students whose families earn up to $125,000 a year, compared to the current $100,000.

In 2008, Texas A&M began offering free tuition to students whose families' income was under $60,000.

Not bad for a built-in feature.

To profit from all features including automation of the feed of a magazine and accessing trending topics, please, refer to the official documentation.

Using newspaper3k you can collect your unique dataset to train your models. More importantly, you will have a real data feed after model is ready so you will also be able to see the real performance.

Define a problem first and only then search for data, not vice versa. Try to be a real problem solver and think how your model can resolve real business problems because that is what you are going to be paid for.

If you like this post, I would emphasize you to read the one that inspired me.