CODARIUM

CODARIUM

Home
Archive
About

About me

Hey there, my name is Artem.

Top 3 things I’ve built that I am proud of:

  1. NewsCatcherAPI.com — Ultra-fast API to find news articles by any topic, country, language, website, or keyword. Read about how we delivered our beta in 60 days on AWS

  2. 2k+ stars Python package that helps you collect normalized news from (almost) any website. Filtering by topiccountry, or language.

  3. Google News Python wrapper

What do I write about?

I write about how to build end-to-end solutions for products that people actually want to use.

My top list of technologies that I ❤️:

  1. Python

  2. AWS

  3. Elasticsearch

  4. SQL

  5. Serverless computing

80 % off for my first 100 paid readers

Get 80% off for 1 year

User's avatar

Subscribe to CODARIUM

How to build products with code. Python, AWS, Elasticsearch

People

© 2026 Artem Bugara · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture