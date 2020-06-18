About me

Hey there, my name is Artem.

Top 3 things I’ve built that I am proud of:

What do I write about?

I write about how to build end-to-end solutions for products that people actually want to use.

My top list of technologies that I ❤️:

Python AWS Elasticsearch SQL Serverless computing

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