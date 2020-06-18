About me

Hey there, my name is Artem.

Top 3 things I’ve built that I am proud of:

NewsCatcherAPI.com — Ultra-fast API to find news articles by any topic, country, language, website, or keyword. Read about how we delivered our beta in 60 days on AWS 2k+ stars Python package that helps you collect normalized news from (almost) any website. Filtering by topic, country, or language. Google News Python wrapper (coming on the 1st of July 2020)

What do I write about?

I write about how to build end-to-end solutions for products that people actually want to use.

My top list of technologies that I ❤️: