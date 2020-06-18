About me
Hey there, my name is Artem.
Top 3 things I’ve built that I am proud of:
NewsCatcherAPI.com — Ultra-fast API to find news articles by any topic, country, language, website, or keyword. Read about how we delivered our beta in 60 days on AWS
2k+ stars Python package that helps you collect normalized news from (almost) any website. Filtering by topic, country, or language.
What do I write about?
I write about how to build end-to-end solutions for products that people actually want to use.
My top list of technologies that I ❤️:
Python
AWS
Elasticsearch
SQL
Serverless computing