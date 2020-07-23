CODARIUM
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Do you have an app/business/startup idea? MVP is not your first step
Or, how to fail early
Jul 23, 2020
•
Artem Bugara
2
"They would have said faster horses” ...the greatest example of asking wrong questions
Don't ask for solution. Ask for problem.
Jul 20, 2020
•
Artem Bugara
3
1
Designing an optimal multi-language search engine with Elasticsearch
All things Elastic series. Four different approaches to design a multi-language Elasticsearch index
Jul 13, 2020
•
Artem Bugara
5
4
Optimizing Elasticsearch performance. Avoiding multi-match queries
All things Elastic series. Using copy_to parameter to optimize the search speed of your index
Jul 10, 2020
•
Artem Bugara
3
1
"Scrape" ALL latest news on any company/person within 3 lines of Python code
Mining news data from Google
Jul 6, 2020
•
Artem Bugara
3
My secret sauce to make GitHub repositories that get 1k+ stars
Better to see something once than to hear about it a thousand times
Jul 4, 2020
•
Artem Bugara
3
2
"Reverse Engineering" Google News RSS Feed. Part I.
Or how I was writing the missing Google News RSS documentation
Jul 1, 2020
•
Artem Bugara
2
June 2020
Doing HTTP requests? Always use 'requests' library, not 'urllib'
I wish someone told me that when I started doing web scraping with Python
Jun 25, 2020
•
Artem Bugara
1
One simple yet crucial thing I learned from YC's StartupSchool
How many users have you talked to?
Jun 24, 2020
•
Artem Bugara
1
"Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity"
Hanlon's razor, and how I use it as a developer
Jun 22, 2020
•
Artem Bugara
1
Returning the "killed" RSS of Reuters from the dead
Reuters silently "killed" its RSS feed 2 days ago. It seems like they did it on purpose. But, I think I know a way to replace it by a custom Google News…
Jun 21, 2020
•
Artem Bugara
7
8
1
The best SQL vs NoSQL mindset I've ever heard
"Why would I want to use the technology that's optimizing the least expensive resource in the data center?"
Jun 21, 2020
•
Artem Bugara
4
1
© 2026 Artem Bugara
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts