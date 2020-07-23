CODARIUM

CODARIUM

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Do you have an app/business/startup idea? MVP is not your first step
Or, how to fail early
  Artem Bugara
"They would have said faster horses” ...the greatest example of asking wrong questions
Don't ask for solution. Ask for problem.
  Artem Bugara
Designing an optimal multi-language search engine with Elasticsearch
All things Elastic series. Four different approaches to design a multi-language Elasticsearch index
  Artem Bugara
Optimizing Elasticsearch performance. Avoiding multi-match queries
All things Elastic series. Using copy_to parameter to optimize the search speed of your index
  Artem Bugara
"Scrape" ALL latest news on any company/person within 3 lines of Python code
Mining news data from Google
  Artem Bugara
My secret sauce to make GitHub repositories that get 1k+ stars
Better to see something once than to hear about it a thousand times
  Artem Bugara
"Reverse Engineering" Google News RSS Feed. Part I.
Or how I was writing the missing Google News RSS documentation
  Artem Bugara

June 2020

Doing HTTP requests? Always use 'requests' library, not 'urllib'
I wish someone told me that when I started doing web scraping with Python
  Artem Bugara
One simple yet crucial thing I learned from YC's StartupSchool
How many users have you talked to?
  Artem Bugara
"Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity"
Hanlon's razor, and how I use it as a developer
  Artem Bugara
Returning the "killed" RSS of Reuters from the dead
Reuters silently "killed" its RSS feed 2 days ago. It seems like they did it on purpose. But, I think I know a way to replace it by a custom Google News…
  Artem Bugara
The best SQL vs NoSQL mindset I've ever heard
"Why would I want to use the technology that's optimizing the least expensive resource in the data center?"
  Artem Bugara
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